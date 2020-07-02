UPDATE – Arrested anti-narcotic officers earned Rs. 31 million

The four Police Anti-Narcotics Bureau officers arrested over their connection to drug dealers have earned Rs. 31.1 million from drug dealing, says police media spokesman SSP Jaliya Senaratne.
He told a media briefing at the office of the Matara DIG that the suspects were under interrogation.
The CID launched an investigation following a revelation by a heroin trafficker identified as Tile Chaminda that a seized consignment of heroin had been sold to an outside trafficker.
Update :- Saturday, June 27, 2020, 2.59PM
The CID has arrested four officers of the Police Anti-Narcotics Bureau and a civilian, who are alleged to be associates of drug dealers.
They are presently under interrogation.
