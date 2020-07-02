Seawater intrudes over 50 Lunawa houses (video)

Seawater is intruding more than 50 houses that face the beach at Lunawa in Moratuwa.



Their residents request that they be provided with safe and permanent accommodation even though previous such calls have gone unheeded.



Fishing and doing daily wage work are the means of livelihood of these low-income earners.



They blame sand mining at Ratmalana and Mt. Lavinia areas as the cause for seawater intruding their homes.









