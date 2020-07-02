Covid-19 infected persons rise to 2,033

The total number of Covid-19 infected persons in Sri Lanka has risen to 2,033.



The Health Ministry’s epidemiology unit says 19 arrivals from Bangladesh have tested positive for the virus.



Twenty more Covid-19 positive persons have recovered and discharged from hospital.



This increases the total number of recoveries in Sri Lanka to 1,639, says the epidemiology unit of the Health Ministry.



It adds that 383 others remain in hospital.