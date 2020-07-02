Sculptor monk tries to restore past glory (video)

Chief incumbent of Samudrasanna Vihara at Kandakkuliya in Kalpitiya, Ven. Bendiwewa Diyasena Thera, has turned to stone sculpture in an attempt to restore past artistic glory in the island.



Among his noted creations are a Samadhi Buddha statue, the tusker carrying the sacred casket at the Esala Dalada Perahera and God Siva.



Speaking to Hiru News, the prelate said he finds the stones he uses from Devahuwa area in Galewela.



He has contributed to the making of very tall Buddha statues one finds on the way to Kalpitiya town.



Through his creative work, Ven. Diyasena Thera is telling the world about a glory this island has had in the past.



