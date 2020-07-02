සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Total global Covid-19 infected stands at nearly 10 million (video)

Saturday, 27 June 2020 - 17:19

Total+global+Covid-19+infected+stands+at+nearly+10+million+%28video%29
The death toll from the Covid-19 pandemic worldwide has risen to 496,915.

The total infected stands at nearly 10 million.

With more than 47,000 cases yesterday, the US has 2,552,956 coronavirus patients.

Sixteen states, including California, are reporting a steep increase in the cases.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, says that he is concerned that the widespread George Floyd protests could lead to a rise in the cases.

The US had 663 deaths yesterday for a total 127,640 deaths.

Brazil is also a badly hit country, with its Amazon inhabitants witnessing a major outbreak due to minimal health and sanitation practices.

Reporting the highest deaths (1,055) yesterday, Brazil has more than 56,000 fatalities and over 1.2 million infected.

Meanwhile, Mexico's economy posted a record contraction in April, as the effects of the coronavirus lockdown devastated economic
activity, particularly in manufacturing.

Adjusted for seasonal swings, Latin America's second-biggest economy contracted 17.3 per cent from March, the biggest fall since modern data began being published in early 1993, according to figures put out by national statistics agency INEGI.

France, a leading tourist destination, is preparing for a second Covid-19 wave and found 1,500 infected persons yesterday.

In India, 18,276 new cases were identified during the day to take the total to 500,000 infected.

It has 15,689 deaths.

In China, 21 new cases were reported, but the country said a second wave of infection has successfully been brought under control.

Kumar Sangakkara leaves after giving a statement for 9 hours
Kumar Sangakkara leaves after giving a statement for 9 hours
Thursday, 02 July 2020 - 18:35

Kumar Sangakkara left the Special Investigations Unit of the Sports Ministry after giving a statement for 9 hours over comments made by Fmr Min Aluthgamage: Read More

Six (06) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,060
Six (06) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,060
Thursday, 02 July 2020 - 17:58

Six (06) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. The country total has increased to 2,060 according to the latest... Read More

22 million cash bonanza, to celebrate the 22nd anniversary of Hiru - the journey with the one million to the first millionaire (Photos / Video)
22 million cash bonanza, to celebrate the 22nd anniversary of Hiru - the journey with the one million to the first millionaire (Photos / Video)
Thursday, 02 July 2020 - 17:25

22 million cash bonanza, to celebrate the 22nd anniversary of Hiru – the highest payout through a TV channel is now in operation -"22 years for... Read More



Trending News

President orders not to use his photographs in election campaign
01 July 2020
President orders not to use his photographs in election campaign
4-member committee to provide relief for electricity tariffs
02 July 2020
4-member committee to provide relief for electricity tariffs
A crocodile grabs a police officer who fell into the Nilwala River - search operation underway
02 July 2020
A crocodile grabs a police officer who fell into the Nilwala River - search operation underway
Camera footage of a woman falling off a bus in Kegalle (Video)
02 July 2020
Camera footage of a woman falling off a bus in Kegalle (Video)
Permission to detain and interrogate 12 Police Narcotics Bureau Officers
02 July 2020
Permission to detain and interrogate 12 Police Narcotics Bureau Officers

International News

Russian President Vladimir Putin could remain in power until 2036
02 July 2020
Russian President Vladimir Putin could remain in power until 2036
Landslide in a Myanmar Jade mine, 113 killed, many trapped inside
02 July 2020
Landslide in a Myanmar Jade mine, 113 killed, many trapped inside
New Zealand health minister resigns from his post
02 July 2020
New Zealand health minister resigns from his post
Indian Prime Minister gives up WeiBo
02 July 2020
Indian Prime Minister gives up WeiBo
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.