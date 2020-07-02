Total global Covid-19 infected stands at nearly 10 million (video)

The death toll from the Covid-19 pandemic worldwide has risen to 496,915.



The total infected stands at nearly 10 million.



With more than 47,000 cases yesterday, the US has 2,552,956 coronavirus patients.



Sixteen states, including California, are reporting a steep increase in the cases.



Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, says that he is concerned that the widespread George Floyd protests could lead to a rise in the cases.



The US had 663 deaths yesterday for a total 127,640 deaths.



Brazil is also a badly hit country, with its Amazon inhabitants witnessing a major outbreak due to minimal health and sanitation practices.



Reporting the highest deaths (1,055) yesterday, Brazil has more than 56,000 fatalities and over 1.2 million infected.



Meanwhile, Mexico's economy posted a record contraction in April, as the effects of the coronavirus lockdown devastated economic

activity, particularly in manufacturing.



Adjusted for seasonal swings, Latin America's second-biggest economy contracted 17.3 per cent from March, the biggest fall since modern data began being published in early 1993, according to figures put out by national statistics agency INEGI.



France, a leading tourist destination, is preparing for a second Covid-19 wave and found 1,500 infected persons yesterday.



In India, 18,276 new cases were identified during the day to take the total to 500,000 infected.



It has 15,689 deaths.



In China, 21 new cases were reported, but the country said a second wave of infection has successfully been brought under control.



