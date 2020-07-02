Third+stage+of+priority+bus+lane+from+June+29

The third stage of the priority bus lane rule will begin on June 29th, says the Police Headquarters.



It will come into force from 6.00 am at Ingurukade Junction in Colombo, Sirimavo Bandaranaike Mawatha, Armour Street, Maligawatte and Colombo Fort via Maradana.



Private and SLTB buses as well as buses that transport office workers and schoolchildren and having more than 20 seats should use this lane.