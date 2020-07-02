Ukraine+to+receive+350+million+USD+World+Bank+loan

The World Bank has approved a 350 million US Dollar loan for Ukraine.
The loan will be in support of reforms that are critical to its economic recovery and to help mitigate the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the bank said.
Earlier, the Ukrainian government secured a 5 billion USD loan program from the International Monetary Fund on June 9.
