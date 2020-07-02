Daily+operations+to+remove+illegal+election+propaganda

Daily operations are to take place for the removal of illegal election propaganda such as posters, cutouts and banners following instructions given by the acting police chief.



The Police Media Division says these operations will be carried out under the supervision of the DIGs in charge of each division.



Accordingly, roadblocks, mobile and motorcycle patrols will be in place to search candidates’ vehicles, other vehicles as well as to check on the roads and other public places for such propaganda material.