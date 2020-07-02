Postman+caught+trafficking+Cannabis

A postman attached to the Parakrama Samudra sub post office in Polonnaruwa was caught today while trafficking Cannabis during his duties.
Investigations have revealed that he had been engaging in this illegal act for a long time.
Police say that more than 100 packets of Cannabis were found from him.
His arrest by the Polonnaruwa crime investigation division using a decoy took place at Ambagaswewa.
