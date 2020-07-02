PM addresses OPA Annual session (Video)

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa says that the global community should help the developing countries to protect and promote children's rights and rpovide relief to the people in the face of severe epidemics.

The Prime Minister made this statement addressing the 33rd Annual Session of the Organisation of Professional Associations of Sri Lanka, through the internet.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa says that relief to uplift and strengthen the local film industry in the current economic context will be provided through the budget.

The Prime Minister made this observation at a discussion held with those involved in the film industry at Temple Trees yesterday.

Cinema halls have been closed for more than 100 days due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, cinemas will be opened today, and the relevant health advice and guidelines have already been sent to the owners of the cinemas.