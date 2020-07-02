Covid-19 patients in the country reduces to 383 - Global reported patients close to 10 million

The Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe says the reopening of the airport can result in another wave of the coronavirus in the country.

Speaking at a media breifing in Colombo today, he said although no community cases had been reported in the country since the 25th of May, health guidelines must continue to be strictly enforced.

Meanwhile, 20 more persons who recovered from COVID- 19 were discharged today.

Accordingly the total number of recovered individuals has risen to 1639.

Furthermore, 19 new cases of COVID-19 was reported in the country today.

The Ministry of Health said all 19 patients had been repatriated from Bangladesh.

Accordingly, the number of coronavirus cases reported in the country has risen to 2,033 with 383 active cases.

Furthermore, the Acting Inspector General of Police Chandana Wickremeratne has instructed all Police stations to advice and obtain personal information of individuals who frequent public places without face masks.

The Acting IGP also issued directives to compile and present him a report of this information daily at a divisional level commencing from next week.

The global number of coronavirus cases stands at almost 10 million (9,935,361) while the death toll stands at 497,553.

The US continues to the worst effected with 2,553,686 reported patients followed by Brazil, Russia and India accordingly.