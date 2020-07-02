සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Mobile phones, chargers, drugs thrown over the prison walls (Photos)

Saturday, 27 June 2020 - 21:11

The Borella Police have recovered a stock of narcotics and other items prepared to be thrown over the prison wall, during a special raid carried out in the Welikada New Magazine Prison.

The parcels were located when one parcel that was thrown over wall was detected by prison officials.

The police were notified yesterday at about 8.00 am about a suspicious parcel that had fallen on the empty space between the New Magazine Prison wall and the Baseline Road by prison officials.

The Borella Police Bomb Disposal Unit and the Police Special Task Force (STF) had come and inspected the parcel on a suspicion that it was explosives.

However, on inspection of the parcel, they found 12 grams of heroin, 9 grams of ice drugs, 32 grams of tobacco, a mobile phone and a charger.

Police investigations have revealed that the parcel had been thrown over the wall of the Magazine Prison from Baseline Road the previous night.

A special team of Borella police later conducted a special raid on the Seevali Lane near the Magazine Prison and located several parcels prepared to be thrown over the prison wall.

Four residents at Seevali lane have also been arrested in connection with the incident.

The packs contained 136 grams of Mava drugs, 10 packs of tobacco, 8 mobile phones, 119 cell phone batteries, 21 chargers, 3 hands free units, three power banks, drugs, perfumes and cooked food.

Commissioner General of Prisons Thushara Upuldeniya and Western Province Senior DIG Deshabandu Tennakoon came to inspect the items seized by the police.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner General of Prisons Thushara Upuldeniya stated that the Assistant Superintendent of Prisons has been suspended for allegedly engaging in various corrupt activities at the Negombo Prison.





