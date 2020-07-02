Mark+Zuckerberg+loses+7+billion+USD+due+to+Facebook+ads+boycott

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has lost 7.2 billion US dollars after companies pulled advertising from Facebook Inc.’s network.



Shares of the social media company fell 8.3 percent on Friday, the most in three months.



Unilever, one of the world’s largest advertisers, joined other brands in boycotting ads on the social network.



Unilever said it would stop spending money with Facebook’s properties this year.



The share-price drop eliminated 56 billion USD from Facebook’s market value and pushed Zuckerberg’s net worth down to 82.3 billion USD, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.



Companies from Verizon Communications Inc. to Hershey Co. have also stopped social media ads after critics said that Facebook has failed to sufficiently police hate speech and disinformation on the platform.



Coca-Cola Co. said it would pause all paid advertising on all social media platforms for at least 30 days.