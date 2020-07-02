MCC review committee’s revelation (video)

Sri Lanka could become a partner of the US military strategy in the event the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) agreement is implemented, warns a committee that reviewed it.



The four-member committee’s review report that was handed over to the prime minister and the president recently notes that the Sri Lankan constitution would be violated by most content of the pact.



The MCC agreement that was to be signed by the previous regime had had its local coordination done by an office at the PM’s office.



The US agreements with Niger, Yemen, Mauritania, Gambia, Tanzania, Nicaragua, Honduras, Madagascar, Armenia, Mali and Malawi had either collapsed or halted.



Countries such as Madagascar are unable to withdraw from their agreements even after a suspension of pact grants, which the review committee describes as being very serious.



The report pays special attention to the public opinion, which is that 75 per cent opposed the signing of the agreement, while a mere seven pc has directly agreed with its signing.



The committee believes the drafts of the agreement had not been made public until the cabinet gave its approval with the intention of concealing certain of its content from the people.



MCA has tried to give validity to the agreement by incorporating it with the law through parliament, but a review of its clauses indicates that non-Sri Lankan acts, regulations and processes receive legal acceptance in the country, the committee says.



That contravenes the constitution and is an indirect violation of the people’s supremacy, it says.



A proposed project to grant outright ownership land for state land goes against the country’s law.



Getting it passed in parliament by a simple majority will be a violation of the constitution.



Signing or implementing the pact without dropping such questionable content is not legal, says the committee.



The cabinet made a decision on 29 October 2019 without making an in-depth study of the agreement.



The proposal should not contain anything that damages the country’s sovereignty or the self-sufficiency in the national economy.



The committee recommends the omission of such damaging content if the government decides to sign the agreement.



Although it appears to be a development grant, the pact could be a project proposal in accordance with the Indo-Pacific strategy, it says.



If implemented, Sri Lanka could become a US military strategy partner.



Therefore, it should not be signed without an extensive public dialogue and majority agreement of parliament if the committee’s recommendations are agreeable, the review committee says.



