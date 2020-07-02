Opposition and ruling party views on MCC agreement (video)

UNP leader Ranil Wickremesinghe says that the government's stand on the MCC agreement should be revealed to the country first.

Meanwhile, various views were expressed on the political stage regarding the agreement.

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna candidate Chandima Weerakkody said that you should not be disturbed for a meeting with diplomats.

Minister Wimal Weerawansa also expressed these views.

He says that two agreements signed in secret have come to light.

Samagi Janabalavegaya candidate P Harrison said former President Maithripala Sirisena is also responsible for this agreement.

Meanwhile, Minister Mahinda Amaraweera stated that no such agreements will be signed.