Opposition and ruling party politicians expressed various views on the political platform (Video)

Opposition and ruling party politicians expressed various views on the political stage.

Speaking at a media briefing, Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna candidate SM Chandrasena said that Sajith Premadasa could not even identify his own party symbol.

Naveen Dissanayake said that there was no difference between the UNP and the Samagi Jana Balavegaya and that there was no agreement with the Rajapaksa’s.

Meanwhile, Lakshman Kiriella, the candidate of the Samagi Jana Balavegaya stated that he is not prepared to form a government with Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Mahindananda Aluthgamage told a public gathering that the United National Party (UNP) and the Samagi Jana Balavegaya will not be able win at least three seats in Kandy.

Meanwhile Prasanna Ranatunga stated that Maithripala Sirisena cannot be trusted.

Meanwhile, J C Alawathuwala, a candidate of the Samagi Jana Balavegaya, said that if people vote for the UNP it will be a support Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.