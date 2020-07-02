Six arrested for transporting cattle without license (video)

Six persons were arrested by Puliyankulam police yesterday for unlicensed and harmful transportation of cattle for slaughter.



Acting on a tip-off, police checked a vehicle that was on its way from Anuradhapura to Kebithigollewa.



One buffalo among the 30 cows and the buffalos was found dead.



The suspects, aged between 30 and 50 years, are to be produced before the Vavuniya magistrate’s court.



