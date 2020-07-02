සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

All ballot papers printed – All returning officers in Gampaha today

Sunday, 28 June 2020 - 8:16

The Government Press has finished printing the ballot papers for all districts.

Its chief Gangani Liyanage says the ballot papers for 18 districts have been handed over to the Election Commission.

Ballot papers for Colombo, Kalutara, Gampaha and Kurunegala have been printed but are yet to be finalized, and will be handed over to the commission in the coming week, she says.

Meanwhile, EC chairman Mahinda Deshapriya will chair a meeting at the Gampaha District Secretariat from 11.00 am today with returning officers and other election officials to review the experiences at the election rehearsals.

The EC will meet on June 30 to decide on extending the voting hours.
Kumar Sangakkara leaves after giving a statement for 9 hours
Thursday, 02 July 2020 - 18:35

Kumar Sangakkara left the Special Investigations Unit of the Sports Ministry after giving a statement for 9 hours over comments made by Fmr Min Aluthgamage: Read More

Six (06) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,060
Thursday, 02 July 2020 - 17:58

Six (06) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. The country total has increased to 2,060 according to the latest... Read More

22 million cash bonanza, to celebrate the 22nd anniversary of Hiru - the journey with the one million to the first millionaire (Photos / Video)
Thursday, 02 July 2020 - 17:25

22 million cash bonanza, to celebrate the 22nd anniversary of Hiru – the highest payout through a TV channel is now in operation -"22 years for... Read More



