All ballot papers printed – All returning officers in Gampaha today

The Government Press has finished printing the ballot papers for all districts.



Its chief Gangani Liyanage says the ballot papers for 18 districts have been handed over to the Election Commission.



Ballot papers for Colombo, Kalutara, Gampaha and Kurunegala have been printed but are yet to be finalized, and will be handed over to the commission in the coming week, she says.



Meanwhile, EC chairman Mahinda Deshapriya will chair a meeting at the Gampaha District Secretariat from 11.00 am today with returning officers and other election officials to review the experiences at the election rehearsals.



The EC will meet on June 30 to decide on extending the voting hours.