Schools start tomorrow without students – tuition classes too, open

Schools reopen tomorrow following a 105-day closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic.



Education minister Dullas Alahapperuma and his officials said at a recent media briefing that the school reopening would take place under four stages.



Accordingly, students will not attend schools when they reopen tomorrow.



Only the principals, teachers and the non-academic staff will be there to oversee the cleaning of the school premises.



Students will begin attending schools on July 06th.



Director of national Catholic education Ivan Perera told Hiru News that Catholic schools would open in a similar manner.



Meanwhile, private tuition classes will start tomorrow as well, says the association of professional lecturers.



Permission had previously been granted for their reopening with the attendance of a limited number of students.



However, following talks with the health and educational authorities, that number has been raised to 500 with the condition that social distancing and disinfection procedures are followed.