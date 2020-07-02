Premier’s call to international lending institutions

Prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa requests a temporary halt on debt payments to secure the economy of the downtrodden people during the Covid-19 pandemic.



At a meeting with UN and UNICEF officials at Temple Trees, he also called for a debt repayment concession for developing nations.



The premier noted that a restoration of the developing economies will be possible through such concessions, the PM’s Office says.



He also said the government was giving priority to ensure the rights and requirements of children.



The representatives of the UN agencies commended Sri Lanka for the drive against Covid-19.