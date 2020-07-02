Locusts+sweep+into+Delhi+suburb+Gurgaon

Parts of the Indian capital, Delhi, have been placed on alert after a swarm of locusts invaded a suburban area.



The BBC reports it is the first time the suburb city of Gurgaon (Gurugram) has seen a locust invasion.



Footage on social media showed tens of thousands of the insects flying over buildings and landing on rooftops.

India is witnessing its worst locust invasion in decades.



The swarms, which originate in the Horn of Africa, have devoured crops in several states.