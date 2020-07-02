Rain+in+several+provinces

A few showers will occur in the Western, North-western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and Galle and Matara districts, says the Met Department.



Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the Eastern and Uva provinces in the evening or night.



The wind speed will be between 40-50 kmph in the sea areas around the island.



Wind speed can increase up to 60 kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Kaluthara to Pottuvil via Galle, Matara and Hambantota and the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Kankasanturai via Mannar.



Therefore, the sea area extending from Kalutara to Pottuvil via Galle, Matara and Hambantota can be very rough at times.



The other sea areas around the island can be fairly rough at times.



Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in these sea areas.