Angoda Lokka’s associate arrested in Kirindiwela

The Special Bureau of the Police yesterday arrested a close associate of the underworld figure Angoda Lokka.



He was nabbed driving a car at Meethirigala in Kirindiwela and 4.1 grams of heroin was found in his person.



Meanwhile, the STF yesterday took into custody a crime suspect with links to the Ava group in Jaffna.



The arrest was made near the Kannai Amman Kovil at Chunnakam.



In Dompe, police arrested a man for unlicensed firearm possession.



An ex-Army personnel has also been arrested at Egoda Uyana with a revolver.



Four others have been taken into custody at Pamunugama for the possession of police uniforms.