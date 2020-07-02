Delhi+is+worst+hit+by+Covid-19

Delhi has surpassed Mumbai in the number of Covid-19 cases and reports more than 77,000 infected persons.

Of the 15,685 fatalities in India, 2,492 are from Delhi.



Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have visited a Covid-19 care centre and hospital at Chatarpur, in view of the rising cases in the national capital.



The CM said 20,000 Covid-19 tests are taking place every day and that 13,500 hospital beds have been allotted for patients.



Fighting the pandemic is the option, not a lockdown of the state, he said.