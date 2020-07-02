20 injured as luxury bus overturns in Vavuniya (pictures)

A speeding luxury bus overturned near Omanthai Maha Vidyalaya in Vavuniya yesterday leaving 20 passengers injured.
According to the Hiru News correspondent, the wounded are receiving treatment at Vavuniya Hospital, 15 of them in serious condition.
The bus had been on its way from Colombo to Jaffna when the mishap occurred.
According to the Hiru News correspondent, the wounded are receiving treatment at Vavuniya Hospital, 15 of them in serious condition.
The bus had been on its way from Colombo to Jaffna when the mishap occurred.