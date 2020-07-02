Female jumbo treated for Hakka Patas injuries (video)

A female elephant with a calf was treated yesterday for injuries in her mouth caused by a Hakka Patas jawbreaker bomb at Kala Wewa.



Wildlife officials say the 25-year-old has weakened physically as she is unable to eat or drink water.



This female elephant had been frequenting farmland near the Kala Wewa national park.



The Hiru News correspondent reports that she was driven away to the national park following treatment.



