China+to+use+martial+art+trainers+after+India+border+clash

China says it is moving 20 martial art trainers to the Tibetan plateau to train its forces.



No official reason for the decision has been given, but it comes after at least 20 Indian troops were killed in clashes with Chinese border forces, the BBC reports.



Under an agreement dating back to 1996, neither side carries guns or explosives in the area.



China has not released any information about its casualties, while India says 76 of its soldiers were injured.