India’s Covid-19 cases rise by nearly 20,000 in a day

The number of Covid-19 infected Indians rose by nearly 20,000 yesterday for a total of 529,000 cases.
In the 24 hours ending this morning, 19,906 new cases and 410 deaths were reported from the country.
India, with 16,095 fatalities, is the fourth country worst hit by the pandemic after the US, Brazil and Russia.
