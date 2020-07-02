Homagama+Hospital+reopens+for+general+patients+tomorrow+

The Homagama Base Hospital will reopen for general patients tomorrow (29) in stages, says the hospital’s director.
This hospital was used as a treatment facility for Covid-19 patients.
Sunday, 28 June 2020 - 12:12
