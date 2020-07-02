MCC+review+committee+final+report+made+public

The public has been given the opportunity to study the final report of the expert’s committee that reviewed the proposed Millennium Challenge Corporation Compact (MCC).The Committee was appointed on January 01st, 2020, with Prof. Lalithasiri Gunaruwan as its Chairman.The other members are former Secretary to the Ministry of Transport Dr. D. S. Jayaweera, President’s Counsel Justice Nihal Jayawardena and architect Nalaka Jayaweera.The final report was handed over to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on June 25 by the committee’s chairman.The President has directed the Secretary to the President to place the recommendations of the report before the public.