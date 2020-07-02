Mahaweli ‘F’ Zone declared an organic farming zone

An extraordinary gazette has been issued declaring the Moragahakanda-Kalu Ganga Mahaweli ‘F’ Zone as a sustainable development area for organic agricultural products.



According to the gazette issued by the Ministry of Mahaweli, Agriculture, Irrigation and Rural Development under the Mahaweli Authority Act, this zone will promote the organic cultivation of vegetables, fruit and supplementary crops and will not use any chemicals or pesticides.



The integrated farming method including poultry, goat cattle farming and the cultivation of grass will be promoted in the zone in order to ensure food and nutritional security of the farming families and for the production of organic fertilizer.