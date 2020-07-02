New+programme+for+social+integration+of+drug+addicts





Senior DIG in charge of the western province Deshabandu Tennakoon points to the ready availability of narcotic drugs despite the major detection operations being carried out by anti-narcotic and law enforcement agencies.



He was addressing the launch of ‘Yovun Pibiduma’ which aims to rehabilitate and socially integrate drug addicts.



A concept by president Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the programme began today at Gangarama Vihara in Colombo.



It will be supervised by the defence secretary and the acting IGP.