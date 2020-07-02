Kiriella accuses ex-president Sirisena (video)

Former MP Lakshman Kiriella accuses ex-president Maithripala Sirisena of concealing details of the Easter Sunday attacks to the public with the intention of taking revenge from the UNP.
He made the allegation at a public rally in Kandy.
Meanwhile, minister Wimal Weerawansa expressed views with regard to an incident of financial abuse following the terror attacks.
