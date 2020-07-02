Sri+Lankan+born+female+elephant+Shanthi+dies+in+US+zoo

The Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute in the US is mourning the loss of a charismatic and pioneering member of its herd.



Shanthi, a Sri Lankan female elephant, had been under the Zoo’s care for nearly 44 years.



She came to live at the US zoo in 1976 as a gift to the US from the children of Sri Lanka, after living roughly the first year of her life at the Pinnawela Elephant Orphanage.



She was euthanized yesterday to alleviate suffering from advanced osteoarthritis at the age of 45 years.



The Zoo’s director Steven Monfort said in a statement that Shanthi’s “contributions to research and medicine have made an indelible mark on our efforts to save her wild counterparts from extinction, as well as improve the lives of her fellow animal ambassadors.”