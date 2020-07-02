Villagers want proper bridge to cross Puskivula Oya (video)



At a time when expressways and flyovers are getting built, a village in Siyambalanduwa still uses a footbridge as their only link with the outside world.



Located eight kms off Siyambalanduwa town, Gangodella Puranyaya is the home for around 80 mainly farming families.



They have to replace the footbridge across Puskivula Oya every two years or so as it gets swept away by the rain or gets decayed.



From the small child to the elderly, every villager has to risk their lives when crossing this footbridge.



During flooding, the villagers are confined to their homes for weeks.



They ask the authorities to build a proper bridge for them.