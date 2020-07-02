Substandard development of expressway (video)





The Southern Expressway gave new hopes for development, especially to replace gravel roads with roads and culverts paved with concrete, for many a village.



Its interchange at Suriyawewa lies across the Hastipura village at Nabadagaswewa, which today complains of nothing but substandard constructions.



A Chinese company is in charge of all the constructions.



The villagers met with its officers after hearing that they are moving out after the expiration of their contract period.



Agriculture being their livelihood, they say the so-called development has rendered them unable to obtain a proper irrigation of their farmland.



The expressway’s drains lie above the access road to the Hastipura village to create more trouble.



Complaints to the responsible authorities have gone ignored.



They insist that the constructor be made to complete all constructions in their area in accordance with proper standards.