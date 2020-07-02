A concrete plaque, the sole companion of Akuressa tank (video)





It is said here that not a single drop of water should go waste, but the once-scenic Maramba Tank located near the Akuressa-Deniyaya road is today getting run over by weeds with a concrete plaque remaining to keep it sole company.



Reports reaching ‘Rathu Miniththuwa’ say the tank irrigated more than 400 acres of paddy land and fulfilled water requirements of the inhabitants for hundreds of years, but it remains neglected at present.



Renovations from time to time yielded no results as authorities failed to keep a tab on its condition, area residents allege.



In 2006, the southern provincial council renovated the tank last.



Area residents urge the authorities to renovate it once again, but properly.



‘Rathu Miniththuwa will keep a close watch until the authorities make their wish a reality.