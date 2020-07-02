Premier+compares+ex-regime+to+conquering+enemy

The assuming of office by the good governance regime in 2015 led to a situation similar to a foreign army invading and taking over the country, says prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.
In such a scenario, the Maha Sangha that safeguards the country and the nation were falsely accused and sent behind bars, he told a lecture titled ‘Let’s defeat local, foreign conspiracies against Sri Lanka.’
