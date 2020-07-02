Views expressed by politicians in the election platform (video)



Sri Lanka Muslim Congress leader Rauff Hakeem blames weak leadership for the collapse of the government which he had helped to form.



Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna candidate Udaya Gammanpila says Sajith Premadasa is an alien.



Candidate of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya J.C. Alawathuwala says they are the biggest challenge to the government.



SLPP candidate Duminda Dissanayake describes the many hopes that existed when Gotabaya Rajapaksa was elected president.



Candidate of the UNP Akila Viraj Kariyawasam says his party is the cup winner capable of developing the economy.



According to SLPP candidate S.B. Dissanayake, Sajith Premadasa is an immature politician.