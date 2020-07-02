Three+luxury+buses+nabbed+without+route+permits

Three luxury long-distance buses have been seized for transporting passengers without route permits, says the Ministry of Passenger Transport Management.



They had been on their way to Batticaloa and Jaffna when the detections were made.



The Ministry says the bus that overturned in Omanthai last night too, did not have a route permit.



The Ministry says there are nearly 30 other buses transporting passengers without route permits, and that operations will be carried out to nab them.