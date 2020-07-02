Brazil+in+deal+to+produce+Oxford+Covid-19+vaccine

Brazil says it has reached a deal to produce up to 100 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine being developed by Oxford University, which the country is helping to test.



The vaccine, which Oxford is working on with pharmaceuticals group AstraZeneca, is one of the most promising of the dozens that researchers worldwide are racing to test and bring to market.



Under the US$127 million deal, the Brazilian government’s public-health institute, the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz), will acquire the technology and supplies to produce the vaccine, which is being tested in Britain and South Africa, as well as Brazil.



Health Ministry executive secretary Elcio Franco said the deal would give Brazil a head-start if the vaccine proves effective and safe.



Brazil reported 1,109 new deaths yesterday, bringing the total fatality count to 57,070, while the number of cases increased by 38,693 to 1.31 million, making it the most infected country after the US.