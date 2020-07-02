Cash, vehicles found from arrested anti-narcotic officer’s home

Cash and vehicles have been found from the Minuwangoda home of an arrested policeman with suspected links to drug trafficking.
This sub-inspector is attached to the Police Anti-Narcotics Bureau.
The police media division says the cash found amounts to Rs. 940,000, while a car and a motorcycle seized are believed to have been used for drug trafficking.
Four credit cards, a satellite phone, a GPS device and a sharp instrument have also been found from the house.
Four PNB officers and a civilian are under interrogation over alleged links with drug traffickers.
These policemen are said to have earned around Rs. 31 million by helping in the transportation and distribution of drugs.
