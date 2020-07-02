Nine+wounded+in+expressway+vehicle+mishap

Nine persons were injured in a vehicle mishap between the Baddegama and Pinnaduwa interchanges of the southern expressway today.
They were admitted to the Karalpitiya Hospital and three are said to be in critical condition.
In this incident, a car on its way towards Galle hit a van while trying to overtake it and then crashed into the protective fence while the van hit a bus.
