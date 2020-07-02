Cyclist+in+serious+condition+following+accident

A cyclist is in serious condition after a collision with a small cab in front of the DIG’s office in Vavuniya this afternoon (28).
Police say the cab transporting fish collided with the cycle and then hit two electricity posts.
An occupant of the cab too, sustained injuries.
The incident left two electricity posts damaged.
