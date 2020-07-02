Schools to reopen after three months (Video)

Island-wide curfew will be lifted completely with effect from today.

Curfew was initially imposed on the 20th of March to control the spread of the coronavirus and from the 13th of this month it imposed from midnight to 4.00 AM daily.

Accordingly, no curfew will be in effect from today.

Meanwhile, schools that were closed for 105 days due to the coronavirus pandemic will reopen under several stages from tomorrow.

Accordingly under the first stage Principals, Deputy Principals, teachers, Non- Academic staff and members of the school administration will report to work tomorrow while students will remain at home.

Schools will be disinfected and cleaned under this stage which will continue until the 5th of July.

Provincial Heads have informed schools of all necessary health guidelines in carrying out disinfectant activities.

According to the ministry of education the 2nd phase will commence on the 6th of July where students of grades 5, 11 and 13 will be required to attend classes.

6 July - Grades 13, 11 and 5 will start school and close on July 17th



20 July - Grades 12 and 10 will start school and close on July 24th



27 July - Will be open for Grades 3, 4, 6, 7, 8 and 9.



The Minister of Education stated that the date of opening of schools for students in Grade 1 and 2 has not yet been decided.



School time table /open times



7.30am - 3.30 pm - for grades 10,11,12,13



7.30am - 11.30 am - for grades 3 & 4



7.30am - 12.00 noon - for grade 5

The ministry of education further noted that the dates of recommencement of schools for grades 1 and 2 will be announced in the future.



