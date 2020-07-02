Sajith+says+his+government+will+give+the+people+the+benefit+of+reduced+crude+oil+prices+in+the+world

Former Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa stated that he will take measures to pass on the benefits of the reduced prices of crude oil in thew world to the people.
He stated this while speaking at a public rally held in Kesbewa today.
Sunday, 28 June 2020 - 19:45
Former Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa stated that he will take measures to pass on the benefits of the reduced prices of crude oil in thew world to the people.
He stated this while speaking at a public rally held in Kesbewa today.
Kumar Sangakkara left the Special Investigations Unit of the Sports Ministry after giving a statement for 9 hours over comments made by Fmr Min Aluthgamage: Read More
Hiru News - Sri Lanka’s number 1 TV news bulletin – @6.55 pm tonightThis news telecast is available live on You Tube Read More
Six (06) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. The country total has increased to 2,060 according to the latest... Read More