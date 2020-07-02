Hijaz's identification parade influenced by a group after notice has been issued (Video)

It has been revealed that two lawyers who had come to visit Hijaz Hezbollah, who is detained on suspicion of aiding and abetting the suicide bombing of the Easter attack, had made an attempt to discuss an identification parade that he was to be produced.

Deputy Solicitor General Dileepa Peiris stated this to the Fort Magistrate's Court recently.

The two lawyers had been given permission to visit the suspect on the 23rd based on a request to see the client. The Deputy Solicitor General stated that although the investigators were quick to resist the attempt to misuse the permission, he expressed his displeasure on behalf of the complaint.

Accordingly, the CID has taken steps to produce a report on the names of the two lawyers who had made this attempt.

The Criminal Investigations Department had informed the court that after the notice had been handed over to the students who had been summoned for the identification parade, a group had exerted undue pressure on the students