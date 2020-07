The global number of coronavirus cases has exceeded 10 million.



The reported cases have increased to 10,111,640 and 501,874 deaths.

USA continues to report the highest number cases with 2,596,894 and 128,153 deaths followed by Brazil and Russia.



Meanwhile, countries like China and South Korea, are now at risk of a second wave of Covid19.



In the past 24 hours, the US recorded 43,581 new infections.



As a result, President Donald Trump's campaign in Texas has been halted.