One (01) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,036

One (01) more person a returnee from Kuwait has tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.
The country total has increased to 2,036 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.
Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-June-28 | compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data
Total confirmed cases – 2,036
Recovered and discharged – 1,661
Patients under medical care – 364
New Cases for the day – 03*
Observation in Hospitals – 51
Total Deaths – 11
Total number of PCR tests conducted – 104,272