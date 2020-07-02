Showers+in+several+provinces

Showers will occur at times in Western, North-western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Southern provinces.
Fairly heavy falls above 75mm are likely at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.
Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Northern, North-central, Eastern and Uva provinces in the evening or night.
Fairly heavy falls above 75mm are likely at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.
Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Northern, North-central, Eastern and Uva provinces in the evening or night.